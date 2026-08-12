Glema Mahr Presents Cerus Quartet
Glema Mahr Presents Cerus Quartet
Emerging as one of the most compelling chamber ensembles of their generation, the Cerus Quartet is dedicated to showcasing the dynamic and versatile sound of the saxophone quartet. With a repertoire spanning contemporary compositions and transcriptions of classical masterworks, the quartet seeks to establish the saxophone quartet as a leading voice in 21st-century classical music. Their mission is driven by diverse, engaging programming and innovative visual elements that captivate audiences.
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
2000 College DriveMadisonville, Kentucky 42431
270-821-2787
toby.roberts@kctcs.edu