Glema Mahr Presents Chanticleer
Glema Mahr Presents Chanticleer
Known around the world for its eclectic repertoire and dazzling virtuosity, the Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer has been hailed by the Boston Globe as “breathtaking in its accuracy of intonation, purity of blend, of color and swagger of style.” Founded in San Francisco in 1978 by singer and musicologist Louis Botto, Chanticleer quickly took its place as one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world, an “orchestra of voices” performing thousands of live concerts and selling more than one million recordings.
Additional support provided by the Anne P. Baker & Juanita Badgett Endowments.
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
$15& up
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 28 Jan 2027
Artist Group Info
liztriceschweizer@gmail.com
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
2000 College DriveMadisonville, Kentucky 42431
270-821-2787
toby.roberts@kctcs.edu