Glema Mahr Presents Clue - Community Dinner Theatre

It’s a dark and stormy night, and our cast of characters has been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well, dead. So whodunit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

This dinner theatre experience begins with a delicious meal served in the Anne P. Baker Gallery, setting the stage for a night of entertainment, suspense, and fun.

Presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

This is a community production. Open auditions will be held September 13.