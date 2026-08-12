Glema Mahr Presents Daniel Adam Maltz, Fortepiano

Daniel Adam Maltz is a Vienna-based fortepianist specializing in Viennese Classicism — especially the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven. He is “considered the foremost performer in the world of the fortepiano” (Aspen Daily News) and tours 50+ cities per year as a recitalist, concerto soloist, director, Lied accompanist, and clinician. For true historical authenticity, Maltz brings and performs on his own period Viennese fortepiano, recreating the distinctive sound world of hte late 18th century.