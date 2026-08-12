Glema Mahr Presents Dylan LeBlanc

Dylan LeBlanc is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who often finds himself flirting with the edge — or “dancing on a razor,” as he calls it. Known for his haunting vocals and atmospheric blend of folk, Americana, and indie rock, LeBlanc creates a deeply personal concert experience that draws listeners in from the very first note. This special performance offers a rare opportunity to hear one of today’s most compelling singer-songwriters up close in a relaxed, listening-room atmosphere.