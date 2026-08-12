Glema Mahr Presents Meredith Willson's The Music Man

The Music Man follows the fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boy's band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marin, the Librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

This is a community theatre production presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Permanent support for community theatre presentations is provided by the J.B. & Kiel Moore Community Programs Endowment. Auditions will be held in May 2027.