Glema Mahr Presents Montgomery Gentry ft. Eddie Montgomery

Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery is having a good time – and it shows. As one of the most recognizable voices in a generation of country singers, Montgomery continues to tour coast-to-coast behind a time-tested collection of rowdy and heartfelt songs. That collection grows with the new release – Home Run, a six-song EP that includes hard-workin’ stories, fatherly wisdom, brotherly appreciation and a boot-stomping reworking of Montgomery Gentry’s first single “Hillbilly Shoes.” With five No. 1 country radio hits, a Grand Ole Opry membership, and a Kentucky Music Hall of Fame induction under his belt as part of Montgomery Gentry, the man in the hat shows no signs of slowing down. After all, why would anyone walk away from a dream-come-true?