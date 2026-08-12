Glema Mahr Presents The Children's Nutcracker

The Children’s Nutcracker is a festive holiday tradition brought to life by talented young dancers of CCDE and local performers. This charming production captures the magic of Tchaikovsky’s beloved ballet through enchanting choreography, colorful costumes, and a heartwarming story perfect for all ages. The Children’s Nutcracker is a delightful celebration of the season that inspires wonder, imagination, and holiday cheer.

The Children’s Center for Dance Education is a regional touring youth ballet organization. Founded in 1995 and based in Evansville, CCDE has forged a new model for a ballet organization through innovative programming, artistic excellence, and extensive community outreach, rooted in the belief that every child should dance.

Auditions for local dancers, tumblers, and non-dancers at all levels to be held September 27.

Partial support provided by the Juanita Badgett Endowment for the Performing Arts.