Glema Mahr Presents The Pennyrile Jazz Collective - Songs of Love
Glema Mahr Presents The Pennyrile Jazz Collective - Songs of Love
Set the mood for a memorable evening with The Pennyrile Jazz Collective, a regional Western Kentucky ensemble of professional musicians bringing the timeless sounds of jazz to the Pennyrile area. Featuring romantic favorites from the Great American Songbook, this accomplished group delivers live jazz performances, smooth swing rhythms, and sophisticated entertainment perfect for the season of love. Enjoy an enchanting musical journey filled with classic songs of romance, elegant melodies, and the unmistakable charm of live jazz.
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Feb 2027
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
2000 College DriveMadisonville, Kentucky 42431
270-821-2787
toby.roberts@kctcs.edu