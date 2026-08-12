Glema Mahr Presents The Pennyrile Jazz Collective - Songs of Love

Set the mood for a memorable evening with The Pennyrile Jazz Collective, a regional Western Kentucky ensemble of professional musicians bringing the timeless sounds of jazz to the Pennyrile area. Featuring romantic favorites from the Great American Songbook, this accomplished group delivers live jazz performances, smooth swing rhythms, and sophisticated entertainment perfect for the season of love. Enjoy an enchanting musical journey filled with classic songs of romance, elegant melodies, and the unmistakable charm of live jazz.