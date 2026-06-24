Graves County Cooperative Extension Service: Photography: 4-H Project Day
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service: Photography: 4-H Project Day
Learn, Shoot, Create!
Whether you're just starting out or want to improve your skills, this hands-on experience is a fun way to learn how to turn everyday moments into great photos!
July 1st from 9-11AM at Kess Creek Park
Call 270-247-2334 to sign up!
Kess Creek Park
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Kess Creek Park
Off Locust DriveMayfield, Kentucky 42066