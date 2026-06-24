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Graves County Cooperative Extension Service: Photography: 4-H Project Day

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service: Photography: 4-H Project Day

Learn, Shoot, Create!

Whether you're just starting out or want to improve your skills, this hands-on experience is a fun way to learn how to turn everyday moments into great photos!

July 1st from 9-11AM at Kess Creek Park

Call 270-247-2334 to sign up!

Kess Creek Park
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/
Kess Creek Park
Off Locust Drive
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066