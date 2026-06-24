Graves County Extension Office Art: 4-H Project Day
Graves County Extension Office Art: 4-H Project Day
🎨 Calling all young artists!
Join us for 4-H Art Project Day and get creative with hands-on projects like yarn wall hangings, floral wall décor, dot painting, scratch art, beaded plants, and watercolor painting. Come ready to create, explore new art styles, and take home your masterpieces! ✨
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM, every day through Jun 30, 2026.
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu