Graves County Extension Office: Wood Science: 4-H Project Day
Graves County Extension Office: Wood Science: 4-H Project Day
Build something awesome at 4-H Wood Science Project Day! 🔨
Youth will learn basic woodworking skills while creating either a jewelry stand or a birdfeeder to take home.
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 NMayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu