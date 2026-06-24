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Graves County Extension Office: Wood Science: 4-H Project Day

Graves County Extension Office: Wood Science: 4-H Project Day

Build something awesome at 4-H Wood Science Project Day! 🔨

Youth will learn basic woodworking skills while creating either a jewelry stand or a birdfeeder to take home.

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/
Graves County Cooperative Extension Service
4200 State Route 45 N
Mayfield , Kentucky 42066
(270) 247-2334
graves.ext@uky.edu
http://graves.ca.uky.edu/