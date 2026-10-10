Graves County Health Department Say BOO to the Flu Event
Graves County Health Department Say BOO to the Flu Event
Flu vaccines are completely free and offered first come, first serve, while supplies last. No insurance or pre-registration required. Vaccinations are available to anyone at least nine years old and will be administered by Mercy Health and/or WKCTC. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Rulers Parking Lot
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Graves County Health Department
270-247-3553
info@gravescountyhealthdepartment.com
Rulers Parking Lot
1107 Paris RoadMayfield, Kentucky