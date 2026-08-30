Guest Artist Recital: Alejandro Rutty @ MSU
Guest Artist Recital: Alejandro Rutty @ MSU
Guest composer and electric bassist Alejandro Rutty (https://www.alejandrorutty.com/) presents his "Why Bass?" tour: a recital of newly-composed original music for electric bass. Some compositions also feature other low-range instruments.
Taking place in Old Fine Arts Building, on the second floor.
Performing Arts Hall
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Murray State University Music Department
(270) 809-4288
msu.music@murraystate.edu
Performing Arts Hall
Old Fine Arts BuildingMurray, Kentucky 42071
2708096450
mthurmond@murraystate.edu