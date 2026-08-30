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Guest Artist Recital: Alejandro Rutty @ MSU

Guest Artist Recital: Alejandro Rutty @ MSU

Guest composer and electric bassist Alejandro Rutty (https://www.alejandrorutty.com/) presents his "Why Bass?" tour: a recital of newly-composed original music for electric bass. Some compositions also feature other low-range instruments.

Taking place in Old Fine Arts Building, on the second floor.

Performing Arts Hall
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Murray State University Music Department
(270) 809-4288
msu.music@murraystate.edu
https://linktr.ee/murraystatemusic
Performing Arts Hall
Old Fine Arts Building
Murray, Kentucky 42071
2708096450
mthurmond@murraystate.edu