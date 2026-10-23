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HA! Teen Comedy Improv Troupe

HA! Teen Comedy Improv Troupe

West Kentucky’s funniest teens are back with a new season, new members, and new laughs! HA! is not like your usual comedy performance, with spontaneous jokes, impromptu scenes, and audience participation, you won’t believe that it’s all improv! The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in Market House Theatre’s Studio Theatre. Tickets are $5 at the door and are general admission.

Market House Theatre
$5
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 May 2027
Get Tickets
Market House Theatre
132 Market House Sq.
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 444-6828
info@mhtplay.org
https://www.markethousetheatre.org