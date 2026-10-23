HA! Teen Comedy Improv Troupe
HA! Teen Comedy Improv Troupe
West Kentucky’s funniest teens are back with a new season, new members, and new laughs! HA! is not like your usual comedy performance, with spontaneous jokes, impromtu scenes, and audience participation, you won’t believe that it’s all improv! The performance begins at 7 p.m. in Market House Theatre’s Studio Theatre. Tickets are $5 at the door and are general admission.
Market House Theatre
$5
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 6 Mar 2027
Market House Theatre
132 Market House Sq.Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 444-6828
info@mhtplay.org