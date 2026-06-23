HCCPL Didgeridoo Down Under

Join our epic adventure to “Unearth a Story” in The Land Down Under! The Didgeridoo Down Under Show is an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, comedy, character building, storytelling, and loads of audience movement and participation.

The didgeridoo has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years, and it’s known for its otherworldly sound. We’ll explore the Outback and the Great Barrier Reef. We’ll unearth Aboriginal artwork and artifacts. We’ll learn about amazing creatures like kangaroos and koalas.

