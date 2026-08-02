HCCPL Epic Hour
HCCPL Epic Hour
Epic Hour is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.
Epic Hour is one hour of free programming scheduled for school-age youth. Kids are divided into the following groups: Kids Club: Kindergarten-3rd grade; and Be*Tweens and Teens: 4-12th grades.
August 4th: Building Buffet (Legos, Megatiles, Strawbees, Lincoln Logs)- Kids DIY Stained Glass Art- Tweens and Teens
August 11th: Art Buffet (Deal or No Deal Reward)- All Ages
August 18th: Pencil Pouch Decorating- Kids Personal Hygiene & Bag Decoration – Tweens and Teens
August 25th: Epic Hour at the Museum – All Ages
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
Every week through Aug 25, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262