HCCPL Epic Hour

Epic Hour is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.

Epic Hour is one hour of free programming scheduled for school-age youth. Kids are divided into the following groups: Kids Club: Kindergarten-3rd grade; and Be*Tweens and Teens: 4-12th grades.

August 4th: Building Buffet (Legos, Megatiles, Strawbees, Lincoln Logs)- Kids DIY Stained Glass Art- Tweens and Teens

August 11th: Art Buffet (Deal or No Deal Reward)- All Ages

August 18th: Pencil Pouch Decorating- Kids Personal Hygiene & Bag Decoration – Tweens and Teens

August 25th: Epic Hour at the Museum – All Ages

