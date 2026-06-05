HCCPL Epic Hour

Epic Hour is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.

Epic Hour is one hour of free programming scheduled for school-age youth. Kids are divided into the following groups: Kids Club: Kindergarten-3rd grade; and Be*Tweens and Teens: 4-12th grades.

June 2nd- Take Home Time Capsules (All Ages)

June 9th- Walk Like An Egyptian Night (All Ages)

June 16th- Flowers for Fathers (All Ages)

June 23rd- National Treasure Scavenger Hunt (Kids) National Treasure Escape Room (Tweens and Teens)

We will not have Epic Hour activities on June 30th. Check out Unearthed: Stories from Mammoth Cave at 2:00pm on June 30th. We will be making our own artifacts after hearing from Mammoth Cave park rangers.

