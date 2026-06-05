HCCPL Epic Hour
HCCPL Epic Hour
Epic Hour is scheduled for 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays at Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.
Epic Hour is one hour of free programming scheduled for school-age youth. Kids are divided into the following groups: Kids Club: Kindergarten-3rd grade; and Be*Tweens and Teens: 4-12th grades.
June 2nd- Take Home Time Capsules (All Ages)
June 9th- Walk Like An Egyptian Night (All Ages)
June 16th- Flowers for Fathers (All Ages)
June 23rd- National Treasure Scavenger Hunt (Kids) National Treasure Escape Room (Tweens and Teens)
We will not have Epic Hour activities on June 30th. Check out Unearthed: Stories from Mammoth Cave at 2:00pm on June 30th. We will be making our own artifacts after hearing from Mammoth Cave park rangers.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
Every week through Jun 23, 2026.
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Tuesday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262