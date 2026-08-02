HCCPL Fandom Frenzy: Spiderman

GET US MORE PICTURES OF SPIDER-MAN!!

Be sure to wear all your spidey attire when you stop by the library for this month’s Fandom Frenzy. It’s going to be all about the Spidey-Verse!

WHEN: 2-3 p.m. Aug. 15

WHERE: HCCPL, 1101 Bethel St.

Fandom attire encouraged! All ages are welcome.

