HCCPL Fandom Frenzy: Spiderman
HCCPL Fandom Frenzy: Spiderman
GET US MORE PICTURES OF SPIDER-MAN!!
Be sure to wear all your spidey attire when you stop by the library for this month’s Fandom Frenzy. It’s going to be all about the Spidey-Verse!
WHEN: 2-3 p.m. Aug. 15
WHERE: HCCPL, 1101 Bethel St.
Fandom attire encouraged! All ages are welcome.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262