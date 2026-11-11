HCCPL Free Movie: Chef

Join us for a free movie showing of “Chef” at noon Nov. 21 at HCCPL.

“After a controlling owner pushes him too far, chef Carl Casper quits his position at a prestigious Los Angeles restaurant. As he tries to figure out what his next step should be, he finds himself in Miami. Carl joins forces with his ex-wife, best friend, and son to launch a food-truck business, and the venture provides a chance to reignite his passion for cooking — as well as his zest for life and love.”

For ages 13 and older. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

