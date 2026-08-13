HCCPL Free Movie: Galaxy Quest

Join us for a free showing of “Galaxy Quest” at noon Aug. 22 at HCCPL.

“The stars of a 1970s sci-fi show — now scraping a living through re-runs and sci-fi conventions are beamed aboard an alien spacecraft. Believing the cast’s heroic on-screen dramas are historical documents of real-life adventures, the band of aliens turns to the ailing celebrities for help in their quest to overcome the oppressive regime in their solar system.”

For ages 13 and older. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

