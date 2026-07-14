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HCCPL Free Movie: Uncharted

HCCPL Free Movie: Uncharted

Join us for a free movie showing of “Uncharted” at noon July 25 here at HCCPL, 1101 Bethel St.
“Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.”

For ages 13 and older. Popcorn and drinks will be served.

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/