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HCCPL “From the Soil to the Stars” with Miss Calliope

HCCPL “From the Soil to the Stars” with Miss Calliope

This is an interactive musical about Earth science that is fun for all ages! Sponsored by Christian Co. Early Childhood Council.

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/