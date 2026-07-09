HCCPL “From the Soil to the Stars” with Miss Calliope
HCCPL “From the Soil to the Stars” with Miss Calliope
This is an interactive musical about Earth science that is fun for all ages! Sponsored by Christian Co. Early Childhood Council.
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262