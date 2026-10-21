HCCPL Maurits Chabot Author Talk and Signing

Maurits Chabot is a Dutch author and journalist. He began his career in journalism at the age of twelve, writing for a newspaper as a sports reporter. Since then, he has studied at universities in Antwerp, Prague, Amsterdam, Paris, Leiden and Oxford. He has made documentaries for Channel 1 in The Netherlands, as well as writing for de Volkskrant for a number of years. In 2022, he published Over de Kloof in The Netherlands to great acclaim, followed by Then We See the Same Stars in 2026, a book about his experiences on the front lines in Ukraine. The Divide (orig. Over de Kloof) will be his first book translated into English, and is set to publish globally in Autumn 2026.

Copies of his most recently published book “The Divide: Seven true stories of compassion and connection in a world that wants to keep us apart” will be available for purchase during the event. Signing will immediately follow.

