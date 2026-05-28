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HCCPL Play and Grow: Indoor Playtime for Toddlers

HCCPL Play and Grow: Indoor Playtime for Toddlers

Get ready to get a little wild in the library! Preschool-age kiddos are invited to play with all kinds of toys and make new friends during Play and Grow every Friday at Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, 1101 Bethel St.
Play and Grow begins at 10 a.m. and we will start wrapping things up at about 11 a.m.
Some of our favorite Play and Grow toys include:
*STEM Viewmasters
*Magic drawing boards
*Magnatiles
*LEGOs
*Puppet theater
…and so many more!

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 29 May 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
270-887-4262
info@hccpl.org
http://hccpl.org
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262
https://hccpl.org/