HCCPL Traveling Kentucky’s Paranormal Highway

Former journalists and retired Eastern Kentucky University professors, Mason Smith and Marie Mitchell, have never been abducted by aliens (that they’re aware of). They’ve never been haunted by ghosts, and they’ve never actually seen a Bigfoot themselves.

But they’re fascinated by eyewitness accounts from people who believe that they have experienced such paranormal phenomena.

So, the authors traveled around Kentucky to places that have reportedly been visited by Little Green Men, phantom soldiers from the Civil War, spirits of famous Kentuckians, a large, hairy cryptid, and a devious Goatman, among others.

They invite you to join them Wednesday, October 21st at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, starting at 5:00 p.m., as they share some of these stories that they’ve included in their book: Paranormal Kentucky: An Uncommon Wealth of Close Encounters with Aliens, Ghosts and Cryptids.

This program was funded in part by Kentucky Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities

