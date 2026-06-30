HCCPL Woodlands Nature Station Presents: I Walked With Dinosaurs
HCCPL Woodlands Nature Station Presents: I Walked With Dinosaurs
Dive into the world of living fossils and discover the plants and animals of Kentucky that have remained unchanged since the time of the dinosaurs!
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Woodlands Nature Station of LBL
270-924-2299
woodlandsnaturestation@gmail.com
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library
1101 Bethel StreetHopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4262