History on Tap: A Crash Course in Architectural History: Hoptown Style,

History on Tap, June 25

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County invites you to our next History on Tap on Thursday, June 25 at 6:30pm at Hopkinsville Brewing Company.

Special guest Grace Abernethy will present the program “A Crash Course in Architectural History: Hoptown Style,” an exploration of Hopkinsville’s built environment and the different styles of architecture found around Hopkinsville and Christian County. There will be a quiz!

History on Tap is a free series that seeks to share local history in a relaxed, fun setting. Programs are typically held on the last Thursday of the month at 6:30pm at Hopkinsville Brewing Company.

For more information, follow us on Facebook or give us a call at 270-887-4270.

