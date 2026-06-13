History on Tap: A Crash Course in Architectural History: Hoptown Style,
History on Tap: A Crash Course in Architectural History: Hoptown Style,
History on Tap, June 25
The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County invites you to our next History on Tap on Thursday, June 25 at 6:30pm at Hopkinsville Brewing Company.
Special guest Grace Abernethy will present the program “A Crash Course in Architectural History: Hoptown Style,” an exploration of Hopkinsville’s built environment and the different styles of architecture found around Hopkinsville and Christian County. There will be a quiz!
History on Tap is a free series that seeks to share local history in a relaxed, fun setting. Programs are typically held on the last Thursday of the month at 6:30pm at Hopkinsville Brewing Company.
For more information, follow us on Facebook or give us a call at 270-887-4270.
Hopkinsville Brewing Company
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County
(270) 887-4270
Hopkinsville Brewing Company
102 East 5th StHopkinsville, Kentucky 42241