History on Tap: Someone Special Once Lived There

The Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County invites you to History on Tap Thursday, May 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Join special presenter Wynn Radford as he shares his program, “Someone Special Once Lived There.” The program will touch on the lives of real Hopkinsville soldiers from the Revolutionary through Afghanistan Wars, drawing from Tim O’Brien’s Pulitzer-nominated book on Vietnam War soldiers, “The Things They Carried.”

History on Tap is a free series that seeks to share local history in a relaxed, fun setting. Programs are typically held on the last Thursday of the month at 6:30pm at Hopkinsville Brewing Company.

For more information, follow us on Facebook or give us a call at 270-887-4270.

