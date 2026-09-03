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Home is Where the Art Is Opening Reception

Home is Where the Art Is Opening Reception

Join fiber artists Valerie Pollard, Patience Renzulli and Karen Utz as they each reveal their artistic expression of what home is or can be in this joint exhibit during the month of October.

Art Guild of Paducah
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Art Guild of Paducah
(270) 210-4383
http://www.artguildofpaducah.org/

Artist Group Info

Valerie Pollard
Art Guild of Paducah
115 Market House Square
Paducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 443-9420
admin@artguildofpaducah.com
http://www.artguildofpaducah.org