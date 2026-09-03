Home is Where the Art Is Opening Reception
Home is Where the Art Is Opening Reception
Join fiber artists Valerie Pollard, Patience Renzulli and Karen Utz as they each reveal their artistic expression of what home is or can be in this joint exhibit during the month of October.
Art Guild of Paducah
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Art Guild of Paducah
(270) 210-4383
Artist Group Info
Valerie Pollard
Art Guild of Paducah
115 Market House SquarePaducah, Kentucky 42001
(270) 443-9420
admin@artguildofpaducah.com