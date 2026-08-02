Homeplace Working Farm Heirloom Garden Volunteer Day

Register @ https://dash.pointapp.org/events/564445

Join us for Gardening Days at the Homeplace. Just like in the olden days, it takes a community to make our heirloom gardens productive and delicious. While you volunteer, you will get the chance to learn all about heirloom crops, old fashioned gardening techniques, and how the harvests were baked and canned.

Although taking care of an old fashioned heirloom garden is lots of fun, it can also be hard work! Volunteers need to be comfortable with walking on uneven ground, working in outdoor conditions, and having limited access to cell phone service. Don't forget to pack a water, some sunscreen, and a snack.