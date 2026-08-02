Homeplace Working Farm Heirloom Garden Volunteer Day
Homeplace Working Farm Heirloom Garden Volunteer Day
Register @ https://dash.pointapp.org/events/564445
Join us for Gardening Days at the Homeplace. Just like in the olden days, it takes a community to make our heirloom gardens productive and delicious. While you volunteer, you will get the chance to learn all about heirloom crops, old fashioned gardening techniques, and how the harvests were baked and canned.
Although taking care of an old fashioned heirloom garden is lots of fun, it can also be hard work! Volunteers need to be comfortable with walking on uneven ground, working in outdoor conditions, and having limited access to cell phone service. Don't forget to pack a water, some sunscreen, and a snack.
Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Land Between The Lakes National Recreation Area
800-525-7077 or 270-924-2000
lblinfo@fs.fed.us
Homeplace 1850s Working Farm
4512 The TraceDover, Tennessee 37058
(931) 232-6457
volunteer@friendsoflbl.org