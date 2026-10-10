Honk, Jr.: A Penguin Project Performance @ PIP

Ugly looks quite a bit different from his darling duckling brothers and sisters. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out, despite his mother's protective flapping. Feeling rather foul about himself, the little fowl finds himself on an adventure of self-discovery, all the while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat. Along the way, Ugly meets a whole flock of unique characters and finds out being different is not a bad thing to be.

$16 for adults

$15 for seniors (ages 60 and up)

$14 for students (ages 13 and older)

$13 for children (ages 12 and under)

Tickets are required for all persons over the age of 1

There will be a $1.80 credit card fee for each ticket. There’s no fee on tickets being purchased with cash or check or reserved through the box office.

Friday & Saturday performances are at 7:00 PM

Sunday performances are at 2:00 PM

