© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hopkinsville Chamber Orchestra and Chorus Inaugural Concert

Hopkinsville Chamber Orchestra and Chorus Inaugural Concert

The Hopkinsville Chamber Orchestra and Chorus represent the highest level of classical performance in Christian County. Born from a shared vision to elevate the local arts scene, this ensemble combines world-class guest artists, regional professionals, and our community’s most talented vocalists and instrumentalists to create “big city” musical experiences right in the heart of the Pennyrile. The vision came to life through a partnership between the Pennyroyal Arts Council and the Hopkinsville Chamber Orchestra and Chorus. Under the direction of Heejung Park, it has grown into a shared effort uniting local musicians and voices—creating a meaningful and lasting musical legacy for the community.

The debut performance of the Hopkinsville Chamber Orchestra and Chorus is more than a concert—it’s a beginning and an open invitation for all who have longed for a place to play, sing, and belong.

Please join us for this historic milestone on June 20, 2026, at 6:30 PM at the Historic Alhambra Theatre. A celebratory reception will follow the performance, offering a chance to meet the musicians and celebrate this “New Hopkinsville” together.

Alhambra Theatre
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Pennyroyal Arts Council
270-887-4295
http://www.pennyroyalarts.org
Alhambra Theatre
507 S. Main Street
Hopkinsville, Kentucky 42240
270-887-4295
margaret.prim@pennyroyalarts.org
http://pennyroyalarts.org