Hopkinsville Chamber Orchestra and Chorus Inaugural Concert

The Hopkinsville Chamber Orchestra and Chorus represent the highest level of classical performance in Christian County. Born from a shared vision to elevate the local arts scene, this ensemble combines world-class guest artists, regional professionals, and our community’s most talented vocalists and instrumentalists to create “big city” musical experiences right in the heart of the Pennyrile. The vision came to life through a partnership between the Pennyroyal Arts Council and the Hopkinsville Chamber Orchestra and Chorus. Under the direction of Heejung Park, it has grown into a shared effort uniting local musicians and voices—creating a meaningful and lasting musical legacy for the community.

The debut performance of the Hopkinsville Chamber Orchestra and Chorus is more than a concert—it’s a beginning and an open invitation for all who have longed for a place to play, sing, and belong.

Please join us for this historic milestone on June 20, 2026, at 6:30 PM at the Historic Alhambra Theatre. A celebratory reception will follow the performance, offering a chance to meet the musicians and celebrate this “New Hopkinsville” together.

