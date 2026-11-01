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Hopkinsville-Christian County YMCA Health and Wellness Seminar: Physical Therapy

Hopkinsville-Christian County YMCA Health and Wellness Seminar: Physical Therapy

Guest Speaker: Stephanie Humpries, PT

Shoulder Health & Injuries- Information for all ages on identifying factors that can lead to shoulder problems

Treatment Options- Physical therapy, diagnostic testing, proper evaluation & care

Free to members and non-members. Register at front desk or call 270-887-5382

Classes held at 12 pm OR 5:30 pm.

Hopkinsville Christian County YMCA
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville Christian County YMCA
270-887-5382
http://www.hopkinsvilleymca.org
Hopkinsville Christian County YMCA
7805 Eagle Way
Hopkinsville , Kentucky 42240
270-887-5382
http://www.hopkinsvilleymca.org