Hopkinsville-Christian County YMCA Health and Wellness Seminar: Physical Therapy
Hopkinsville-Christian County YMCA Health and Wellness Seminar: Physical Therapy
Guest Speaker: Stephanie Humpries, PT
Shoulder Health & Injuries- Information for all ages on identifying factors that can lead to shoulder problems
Treatment Options- Physical therapy, diagnostic testing, proper evaluation & care
Free to members and non-members. Register at front desk or call 270-887-5382
Classes held at 12 pm OR 5:30 pm.
Hopkinsville Christian County YMCA
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Christian County YMCA
270-887-5382
Hopkinsville Christian County YMCA
7805 Eagle WayHopkinsville , Kentucky 42240
270-887-5382