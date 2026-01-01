Hopkinsville Movie Night in the Park: GOAT

MOVIE NIGHT IN THE PARK IS BACK!

Mark your calendars because the Durrett Avenue Neighborhood Association is bringing the community together for an unforgettable evening of fun, food, and family!

Saturday, July 18, 2026 Joe Mumford Park

Festivities Begin: 6:00 PM Movie Starts: At Dusk

Featured Movie: GOAT (2026)

Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, family, friends, and your best movie-night vibes! Enjoy a relaxing evening under the stars with great entertainment and an opportunity to connect with your neighbors.

Food Vendors Wanted! Interested in being a vendor? Contact Ardell Owens at 270-348-0668.

For More Information: LaShaa Manning Durrett Ave Neighborhood Association Event Coordinator 270-839-0303

Admission is FREE, so invite everyone you know! Let’s pack the park and make this a night to remember.

