© 2026
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hopkinsville Small Business Conference

Hopkinsville Small Business Conference

Small Business Owners — This One’s for You!

Ready to grow your business and strengthen your leadership? Join us for the Hopkinsville Small Business Conference on October 19th from 9 AM to 2 PM!

You’ll discover:
Leadership strategies
Human resource ideas
Insights from a marketing professionals panel
Opportunities to connect directly with local business owners, ask questions, and share ideas

Keynote Speaker: Candice Wentling

Register by October 5th!
http://hoptown.org/smallbusinessconference…

Invest in yourself. Invest in your business. Let’s grow Hopkinsville together!

Fire Station 5
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

City of Hopkinsville
Fire Station 5
101 Walton Way
Hopkinsville, Kentucky