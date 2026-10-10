Small Business Owners — This One’s for You!

Ready to grow your business and strengthen your leadership? Join us for the Hopkinsville Small Business Conference on October 19th from 9 AM to 2 PM!

You’ll discover:

Leadership strategies

Human resource ideas

Insights from a marketing professionals panel

Opportunities to connect directly with local business owners, ask questions, and share ideas

Keynote Speaker: Candice Wentling

Register by October 5th!

http://hoptown.org/smallbusinessconference…

Invest in yourself. Invest in your business. Let’s grow Hopkinsville together!

