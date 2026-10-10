Hopkinsville Small Business Conference
Hopkinsville Small Business Conference
Small Business Owners — This One’s for You!
Ready to grow your business and strengthen your leadership? Join us for the Hopkinsville Small Business Conference on October 19th from 9 AM to 2 PM!
You’ll discover:
Leadership strategies
Human resource ideas
Insights from a marketing professionals panel
Opportunities to connect directly with local business owners, ask questions, and share ideas
Keynote Speaker: Candice Wentling
Register by October 5th!
http://hoptown.org/smallbusinessconference…
Invest in yourself. Invest in your business. Let’s grow Hopkinsville together!
Fire Station 5
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
City of Hopkinsville
Fire Station 5
101 Walton WayHopkinsville, Kentucky