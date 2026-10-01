Hopkinsville Yoga in the Park
Hopkinsville Yoga in the Park
Find your calm where the sky meets your mat Outdoor yoga brings a whole new energy — soft ground, gentle wind, and the serenity of nature all around you.
Join us for the next Yoga in the Park on October 3rd at the Rotary Park in Hopkinsville, and feel the difference for yourself!
Rotary Park
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Parks & Recreation
270-887-4290
info-parks-and-rec@hopkinsvilleky.us
Rotary Park
Pardue LaneHopkinsville, Kentucky