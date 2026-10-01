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Hopkinsville Yoga in the Park

Hopkinsville Yoga in the Park

Find your calm where the sky meets your mat Outdoor yoga brings a whole new energy — soft ground, gentle wind, and the serenity of nature all around you.

Join us for the next Yoga in the Park on October 3rd at the Rotary Park in Hopkinsville, and feel the difference for yourself!

Rotary Park
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Hopkinsville Parks & Recreation
270-887-4290
info-parks-and-rec@hopkinsvilleky.us
http://www.hoptownrec.com
Rotary Park
Pardue Lane
Hopkinsville, Kentucky