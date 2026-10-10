Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K
Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K
RUNNERS, DON’T WAIT!
The clock is ticking on the current registration price for the Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K!
Register NOW before the price goes up and get ready to hit the streets of Hoptown on Saturday, October 17!
Whether you’re taking on 13.1 miles or crushing the 5K, now’s the time to claim your spot AND save some cash.
Hoptown Half Marathon
Hoptown 5K
Saturday, October 17
Downtown Hopkinsville
PRICE INCREASE: After September 26
Beat the price increase. Register today! Learn more at https://bit.ly/4gt4ADo
Downtown Hopkinsville
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hopkinsville Parks & Recreation
270-887-4290
info-parks-and-rec@hopkinsvilleky.us
Downtown Hopkinsville