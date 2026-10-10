RUNNERS, DON’T WAIT!

The clock is ticking on the current registration price for the Hoptown Half Marathon & 5K!

Register NOW before the price goes up and get ready to hit the streets of Hoptown on Saturday, October 17!

Whether you’re taking on 13.1 miles or crushing the 5K, now’s the time to claim your spot AND save some cash.

Hoptown Half Marathon

Hoptown 5K

Saturday, October 17

Downtown Hopkinsville

PRICE INCREASE: After September 26

Beat the price increase. Register today! Learn more at https://bit.ly/4gt4ADo

