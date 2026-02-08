Hoptown Hopfest 2026

Hopfest is back… and it’s about to get smooth

We’re excited to announce this year’s Hoptown Hopfest headliner: “Ride Like the Wind – The Yacht Rock Experience”

Get ready for soft rock, cool vibes, and a crash course in what yacht rock actually is (hint: you don’t need a boat, but it helps).

Even better—this high-energy summer celebration supports the historic Alhambra Theatre, helping bring amazing shows, youth arts education, and community traditions to life right here in Christian County.

Come for the music, stay for the vibes… and maybe leave knowing what yacht rock is Tickets go on sale June 29th. https://our.show/yachtrock

