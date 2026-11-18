See it on screen. Hear it on stage.

Join us at Maiden Alley Cinema on Tuesday, November 24 at 7 p.m. for a special big-screen showing of Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life, presented in partnership with Market House Theatre.

Then bring the story home for the holidays at Market House Theatre’s It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, December 3-20. Our cast brings Bedford Falls to life as a 1940s radio broadcast, with every voice, song and sound effect made live in front of you.

Two downtown neighbors, one holiday classic. Make it a part of your holiday experience this year.

