It's a Wonderful Life Movie Screening
It's a Wonderful Life Movie Screening
See it on screen. Hear it on stage.
Join us at Maiden Alley Cinema on Tuesday, November 24 at 7 p.m. for a special big-screen showing of Frank Capra’s It’s a Wonderful Life, presented in partnership with Market House Theatre.
Then bring the story home for the holidays at Market House Theatre’s It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, December 3-20. Our cast brings Bedford Falls to life as a 1940s radio broadcast, with every voice, song and sound effect made live in front of you.
Two downtown neighbors, one holiday classic. Make it a part of your holiday experience this year.
Maiden Alley Cinema
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 24 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Market House Theatre
270-444-6828
info@mhtplay.org
Maiden Alley Cinema
112 Maiden AlleyPaducah, Kentucky 42001
270-442-7723
info@maidenalleycinema.org