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Jackson Purchase Historical Society September Meeting

Jackson Purchase Historical Society September Meeting

The speaker with be Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell. Justice Nickell will discuss the career of Graves County native Alben Barkley, who was an important figure in national politics for forty years and discuss items from his extensive collection of Barkley memorabilia.

Graves County Public Library
10:30 PM - 12:15 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Jackson Purchase Historical Society
billmulligan@murray-ky.net
http://jacksonpurchasehistoricalsociety.org/

Artist Group Info

billmulligan@murray-ky.net
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th Street
Mayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911
www.gravescountypubliclibrary.org