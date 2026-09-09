Jackson Purchase Historical Society September Meeting
Jackson Purchase Historical Society September Meeting
The speaker with be Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell. Justice Nickell will discuss the career of Graves County native Alben Barkley, who was an important figure in national politics for forty years and discuss items from his extensive collection of Barkley memorabilia.
Graves County Public Library
10:30 PM - 12:15 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson Purchase Historical Society
billmulligan@murray-ky.net
Artist Group Info
billmulligan@murray-ky.net
Graves County Public Library
601 N. 17th StreetMayfield, Kentucky 42066
270-247-2911