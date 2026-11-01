Jazz on Stage: Sister Moon Project- Celebrating the Music of Sting & The Police

TWO SHOWTIMES AVAILABLE On Nov. 7th, 2026!

Jazz on Stage returns with two Saturday Showtimes on November 7th! Showtimes are 4pm or 6pm.

Each show is approximately 75 minutes long. Tickets on sale 8/24/26. Seating for each show is limited, so purchase early to ensure you don’t miss this amazing show!

Visit https://our.show/sistermoonproject to purchase your tickets.

The Sister Moon Project reimagines some of the most iconic pop songs by STING & THE POLICE, reinterpreting them through the voices and instruments of some of the world’s top touring contemporary jazz performers. The ensemble features virtuosic jazz saxophonist GRACE KELLY (Stephen Colbert Show, Jon Batiste, Harry Connick) and vocalist CHRISSI POLAND (Lady Gaga, Sting, Michael Bolton, Dave Matthews), with arrangements by vibraphonist and band leader CHRISTIAN TAMBURR (Lincoln Center, Birdland, Take 6). This dynamic six-piece ensemble will bring influences of jazz, world-beat, and soul to this incredible collection of music by Sting and The Police, representing one of the best-selling artists in the world!

For more information on the Jazz on Stage series, visit our website at www.pennyroyalarts.org/jazzonstage

