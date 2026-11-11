Jazz on Stage: Spirit of New Orleans- A Soulful Celebration

Two Showtimes: 5:30 PM & 7:30 PM.

Each show is approximately 75 minutes long. Tickets on sale 8/24/26. Seating for each show is limited, so purchase early to ensure you don’t miss this amazing show!

Purchase tickets here: https://our.show/neworleans

The Spirit of New Orleans: A Soulful Celebration

Get ready to experience the heart, soul, and high-octane energy of the Crescent City! Spirit of New Orleans: A Soulful Celebration is an electrifying, immersive concert experience brought to life by the powerhouse talents of The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra.

Led by the charismatic duo of bandleader Jeremy Davis and vocalist Clay Johnson, this fiery Southern big band blends the smooth swing of jazz, the deep grooves of funk and blues, and the unmistakable, parade-style spirit of Mardi Gras. From Bourbon Street classics to soulful reimagining of timeless hits, Spirit of New Orleans delivers a fresh, high-energy take wrapped in infectious rhythm and true Southern charm. It’s more than a concert—it’s a full-throttle celebration of life, soul, and joie de vivre. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

For more Jazz on Stage information, visit our website at www.pennyroyalarts.org/jazzonstage.

