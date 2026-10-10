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Jazz West on the Adsmore Lawn

Jazz West on the Adsmore Lawn

Jazz West on the Lawn

Spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon enjoying live jazz on the beautiful grounds of Adsmore House and Gardens! Jazz West returns with a mix of jazz standards, bebop, cool jazz, and funk.

Bring your lawn chair, find a shady spot, and enjoy great music with friends and neighbors. All are welcome, and admission is free!

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Adsmore House and Gardens, Princeton, KY
Admission: Free
Bring: Your lawn chair

Adsmore Museum
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Adsmore Museum
270-365-3114
adsmoremuseum@gmail.com
https://adsmoremuseum.com/
Adsmore Museum
304 N. Jefferson Street
Princeton, Kentucky