Jazz West on the Adsmore Lawn
Jazz West on the Adsmore Lawn
Jazz West on the Lawn
Spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon enjoying live jazz on the beautiful grounds of Adsmore House and Gardens! Jazz West returns with a mix of jazz standards, bebop, cool jazz, and funk.
Bring your lawn chair, find a shady spot, and enjoy great music with friends and neighbors. All are welcome, and admission is free!
Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Adsmore House and Gardens, Princeton, KY
Admission: Free
Bring: Your lawn chair
Adsmore Museum
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Adsmore Museum
270-365-3114
adsmoremuseum@gmail.com
Adsmore Museum
304 N. Jefferson StreetPrinceton, Kentucky