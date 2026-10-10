Jazz West on the Adsmore Lawn

Jazz West on the Lawn

Spend a relaxing Sunday afternoon enjoying live jazz on the beautiful grounds of Adsmore House and Gardens! Jazz West returns with a mix of jazz standards, bebop, cool jazz, and funk.

Bring your lawn chair, find a shady spot, and enjoy great music with friends and neighbors. All are welcome, and admission is free!

Date: Sunday, October 11, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Adsmore House and Gardens, Princeton, KY

Admission: Free

Bring: Your lawn chair

