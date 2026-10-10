Kentucky Comedy Festival: Sonya White with Rik Roberts

Don't miss the hilarious Sonya White and Rik Roberts at the Kentucky Comedy Festival on Friday, October 16 at Wrather Hall at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. Sonya White and Rik Roberts are 2 of America's funnies comedians hands down, and are 2 of the best Southern comics that you will find. Sonya headlines and combines Southern charm with the city-wise street smarts to cerate a show that has won her multiple appearances on NBC, CBS, HBO, and Comedy Central and CBS, and a special on Dry Bar comedy.

Kentucky native Rik Roberts is a crowd favorite, but is now a Nashville based comedian who regularly appears on the "Huckabee" TV show, has been featured on Dry Bar Comedy and CMT. Rik is known for his spot-on impression of Deputy Barney Fife from the "Andy Griffith Show." Most recently, Rik co-starred in “Mayberry Man”. In the movie, Rik plays a “Barney Fife Impersonator” at a Mayberry Festival.

The opening comedian is Murray based comedian Brad Brauser, who is a familiar face on the Western Kentucky Comedy scene.

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/kentuckycomedyfestival/2231687

