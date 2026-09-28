Kentucky Comedy Festival: Trey Kennedy
Kentucky Comedy Festival: Trey Kennedy
Don’t miss Trey Kennedy at the Kentucky Comedy Festival on Saturday, October 3 at Lovett Auditorium at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky! Show time is 7 pm. Visit www.KentuckyComedyFestival.com or click our official ticket link below from Ticket Tailor:
Ticket Link: https://buytickets.at/kentuckycomedyfestival/2247602Please only buy tickets from our official TicketTailor link and not resale sites that are charging you more.
Source: https://buytickets.at/kentuckycomedyfestival/2247602
Lovett Auditorium
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kentucky Comedy Festival
7865123721
kentuckycomedyfestival@gmail.com
Lovett Auditorium
1499 Olive BlvdMurray, Kentucky 42071