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Kentucky Comedy Festival: Trey Kennedy

Kentucky Comedy Festival: Trey Kennedy

Don’t miss Trey Kennedy at the Kentucky Comedy Festival on Saturday, October 3 at Lovett Auditorium at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky! Show time is 7 pm. Visit www.KentuckyComedyFestival.com or click our official ticket link below from Ticket Tailor:

Ticket Link: https://buytickets.at/kentuckycomedyfestival/2247602Please only buy tickets from our official TicketTailor link and not resale sites that are charging you more.

Source: https://buytickets.at/kentuckycomedyfestival/2247602

Lovett Auditorium
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Kentucky Comedy Festival
7865123721
kentuckycomedyfestival@gmail.com
www.KentuckyComedyFestival.com
Lovett Auditorium
1499 Olive Blvd
Murray, Kentucky 42071