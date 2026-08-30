Kids Adventure Weekend @ Woodland Nature Station
Kids Adventure Weekend @ Woodland Nature Station
Bring the family to the Woodlands Nature Station during Labor Day weekend for a day full of outdoor adventure! Programs and activities will focus on outdoor skills that will allow your child to be a more confident outdoor adventurer. We will also feature live animal programs all about the wildlife that lives in Land Between the Lakes!
A full schedule of programs will be available in early summer. All activities will be included with general admission, which is $7 for ages 16+ and free for ages 15 and under.
Woodlands Nature Station
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 07, 2026.
Event Supported By
Woodlands Nature Station of LBL
270-924-2299
woodlandsnaturestation@gmail.com
Woodlands Nature Station
3146 Silver Trail RdGolden Pond, Kentucky 42211
270-924-2299
lblinfo@fs.fed.us