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Laugh and Learn Storytime @ CCPL

Laugh and Learn Storytime @ CCPL

Children aged five and under, accompanied by an adult, are invited to join us on the First Friday of each month at 10:00 AM for a FREE one-hour Laugh and Learn Playdate featuring playful activities designed to prepare them for kindergarten. Adults and children will hear stories, sing songs, make crafts, play games, and enjoy a healthy snack during every playdate.

Presented FREE of Charge. No registration is required.

Calloway County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
https://callowaycountylibrary.org/
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main S
Murray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org