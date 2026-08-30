Laugh and Learn Storytime @ CCPL
Laugh and Learn Storytime @ CCPL
Children aged five and under, accompanied by an adult, are invited to join us on the First Friday of each month at 10:00 AM for a FREE one-hour Laugh and Learn Playdate featuring playful activities designed to prepare them for kindergarten. Adults and children will hear stories, sing songs, make crafts, play games, and enjoy a healthy snack during every playdate.
Presented FREE of Charge. No registration is required.
Calloway County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Calloway County Public Library
270-753-2288
contactccpl@callowaycountylibrary.org
Calloway County Public Library
710 Main SMurray, Kentucky 42071
270-753-2288
sandy.linn@callowaycountylibrary.org